Air Stagnation Advisory with poor air quality possible -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

We are back into the teens and 20’s to start off the day with a clear sky and light winds. We can expect nothing but sunshine today and slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.

An Air Stagnation Advisory is in place for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley until 11AM Friday with poor air quality possible. A strong inversion will set-up across the area trapping a lot of pollutants at the surface through the end of the week. The Columbia Basin into the foothills will have the chance for fog to develop during the mornings under this inversion which could prevent temperatures from warming up quickly during this afternoon hours. We will get a weak system moving through on Friday which will break down the ridge and improve air quality. Winds will pick up a bit on Friday with highs climbing into the low to mid 60’s.

Halloween weekend will feature more sunshine with highs in the upper 50’s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night with daylight saving time coming to an end!