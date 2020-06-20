Airport implements safety measures amid coronavirus

PASCO, Wash. — The Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has implemented safety measures to try and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The airport has installed social distancing markers on the floor, sneeze guards at check-in counters, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the building.

Although the airport doesn’t require each individual to wear a mask, most airlines have made it a requirement. Airlines have different guidelines and it’s important to know what those are before you take-off.

“Know who you’re flying on, check their website, see what’s expected of you,” said Buck Taft, the Airport Director.

Taft advises all travelers to bring a refillable water jug and snacks for the trip as most airlines have not yet started their food and beverage service.

The Tri-Cities Airport is continuing to offer daily flights to Seattle, Denver, and Salt Lake City, and has seen an increase in travel in the last month.

“I’m hoping by the end of the year we’re back to what a normal schedule is,” said Taft.

Taft said to be prepared to wear a mask on your aircraft.

