Alaska Airlines cancels some flights over wildfires

Associated Press by Associated Press

Alaska Airlines via CNN 1). Alaska Airlines

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines, along with its regional carrier Horizon Air, has suspended all flights in and out of Portland, Oregon, and Spokane, Washington, because of wildfire smoke.

The Seattle-based airline said Monday afternoon those flights would be canceled through 3 p.m. Tuesday as the Pacific Northwest continues to battle intense wildfires.

Alaska and Horizon have also canceled flights at smaller airports due to fire and smoke including Eugene, Medford and Redmond/Bend in Oregon, and Pasco and Walla Walla in Washington.

“Across the West, fires are creating thick smoke and haze, causing very poor air quality conditions in the Portland and Spokane areas,” Alaska said in a statement Monday. “We made the difficult decision to stop our operation so that our employees and guests can remain safe.”