Alaska Airlines resumes second daily flight between Yakima and Seattle
YAKIMA, Wash. — After only having one flight between Yakima and Seattle since May, Alaska Airlines has resumed its second flight.
An increase of passengers at Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field (YKM) is the reason for bringing the flight back.
The second flight resumed effective Sunday, August 2nd. YKM’s daily flight schedule will be as follows:
- YKM-SEA departs 5:35 am
- YKM-SEA departs 11:10 am
- SEA-YKM departs Seattle at 9:45 am
- SEA-YKM departs Seattle at 9:30 pm
Despite the additional flight bringing things a little more back to normal, YKM passengers can expect to see continued COVID-19 precautions.
These include additional cleaning efforts, social distancing markers, mask requirements throughout travel and hand sanitizing stations.
