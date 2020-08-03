Alaska Airlines resumes second daily flight between Yakima and Seattle

YAKIMA, Wash. — After only having one flight between Yakima and Seattle since May, Alaska Airlines has resumed its second flight.

An increase of passengers at Yakima Air Terminal-McAllister Field (YKM) is the reason for bringing the flight back.

The second flight resumed effective Sunday, August 2nd. YKM’s daily flight schedule will be as follows:

YKM-SEA departs 5:35 am

YKM-SEA departs 11:10 am

SEA-YKM departs Seattle at 9:45 am

SEA-YKM departs Seattle at 9:30 pm

Despite the additional flight bringing things a little more back to normal, YKM passengers can expect to see continued COVID-19 precautions.

These include additional cleaning efforts, social distancing markers, mask requirements throughout travel and hand sanitizing stations.

