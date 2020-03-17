Safeway, Albertsons set special hours for seniors, vulnerable groups

David Mann by David Mann

Safeway and Albertsons will be offering special hours for at-risk members of the community in response to the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Albertsons, which owns Safeway, said its stores are setting aside two hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior citizens, pregnant women and other community members with vulnerable immune systems.

“We will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those vulnerable shoppers who must leave home to obtain their groceries, unless otherwise locally mandated,” the company said in a news release. “We are asking that our customers help us reserve this shopping time for those most at risk in our communities.”

Store hours are being updated on the Safeway and Albertsons websites.

A note to our Albertsons communities. Please visit https://t.co/CGb0G9VaZF to find your stores current hours of operation. pic.twitter.com/zEIqfzOCcr — Albertsons (@Albertsons) March 17, 2020

