Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins 2nd term in U.S. House

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be returning to Congress for a second term. The New York City Democrat on Tuesday defeated Republican John Cummings, a teacher and former police officer.

Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most well-known voices of the American left in her first term. She was a lead sponsor of the Green New Deal, a proposal to have the federal government mobilize a massive effort to wean the nation from fossil fuels and invest in zero-emission transportation. She’s agitated with members of her own party to support universal health care, a higher minimum wage, cancellation of student debt, and abolition of immigration enforcement.

Ocasio-Cortez has also become a target of constant criticism from the right, demonized frequently by conservative talk show hosts as the socialist future of the Democratic Party. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District in Queens and the Bronx was among the places hit hardest in the city by the coronavirus.

