ALL ABOARD! The Dreamland Express train in Columbia Park is open and ready for riders

KENNEWICK, Wash. — CHOO CHOO! The J&S Dreamland Express train is back for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started.

Tickets are only $1 dollar per person and can be bought at the train stand in Kennewick’s Columbia Park by the Playground of Dreams.

Officials said the train runs every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

It’s named in honor of Trooper Jim Saunders, who was killed in the line of duty in 1999.

