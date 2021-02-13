All eyes on another winter storm Sunday into Monday -Kristin

The snow continues to pile up this weekend! Snow reports from around our area as of 8AM Saturday are between 4 to 7 inches.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until 4PM this afternoon. Additional snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. We will see a break from the snow this afternoon into Sunday morning.

Our 3rd winter storm will impact the area Sunday afternoon/night into Monday morning. We could see light snow showers develop Sunday afternoon with moderate to heavy snow at times Sunday night into Monday morning. This will causes more slick roads if you are heading to work on Monday (Presidents’ Day). Most areas could see an additional 2 to 4 inches.

GMNW will be live with the latest roads conditions and weather updates starting at 5AM Monday.