All IN WA aims to raise $10 million to expand child care throughout the state

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

WASHINGTON STATE. – A statewide fundraiser is hoping to give parents a break by contributing to child care centers.

The Child Care Initiative is hosted by the Seattle Foundation and All IN WA. The organizations say each dollar donated will go towards supporting licensed child care centers and families throughout the state.

According to All IN WA, the initiative will prioritize rural communities with a focus on helping minorities who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“The Initiative will prioritize support for families and child care business owners who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, as well as those located in rural and remote areas, given people of color and rural residents, make up a higher percentage of the essential workforce and have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Deeann Puffert, CEO of Child Care Aware of Washington.

The hosts are well on their way to reaching their goal of raising $10 million. The grant money will help fund extra staffing needs, sanitation supplies, and financial support for parents unable to afford the high cost of child care.

According to Child Care Aware of Washington, COVID-19 social distancing restrictions have led to a statewide 47% drop in enrollment in licensed care, resulting in significant revenue reductions for child care businesses.

Simultaneously, businesses are also taking on new expenses in order to comply with COVID-19

health and safety standards. Already, 16% of providers have closed and 48% report that they

are at risk of closure, while 44% of early educators in the child care workforce have been laid

off or furloughed.

Donations are still eligible for an All IN WA with help from Amazon CEO and Founder Jeff Bezos – who has

pledged to match individual donations up to $1 million per donor.

Applications for grants will open on December 7 for licensed child care centers serving high concentrations of

children of color in Washington.

Click here to contribute directly to the Child Care Initiative or to apply for a grant