All in WA benefit concert raises $45 million for coronavirus relief

All in WA

WASHINGTON – Thursday night may have been Washington’s hottest music event of the summer.

The All in WA covid-19 relief concert united Washington music favorites including Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore and more, for a worthy cause.

Backed by a number of nonprofits, business leaders, and public officials, Washingtonians and listeners around the world raised more than $45 million for coronavirus relief during the live streamed benefit concert.

Some of the causes the concert supported include food security, youth homelessness, and small business support with money also going to local organizations such as United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties, the Three Rivers Community Foundation and the Yakima Valley Community Foundation.

“Communities across Washington State are facing unprecedented needs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. From Seattle to Spokane and Whatcom to Yakima you can help communities at the local level across the state through All In WA,” organizers wrote in a statement on the All in WA website.

If you missed the concert when it aired on KAPP-KVEW, All in WA is now streaming on Amazon Prime for the next 30 days.

You can also still donate to the cause here.

