All of Oregon will go under 2-week shutdown, Brown announces

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

SALEM, Ore. — In a press conference Friday, Nov. 13 Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon announced that ALL Oregon counties will enter a 2-week shutdown.

Originally, the shutdown only applied to select counties. The change comes as cases are jumping across the country.

RELATED: Gov. Brown announces 2-week shutdown for Umatilla and other counties

Starting Nov. 18 restaurants and bars will be takeout only. Parks, schools, childcare, and some personal care like physical therapy will remain open.

Stores are allowed to remain open with a 75% capacity. Gyms however, are will have to shutdown.

Indoor church services will have a 25 person max during this time.

Two households or six people max for social gatherings.

Brown reiterated the importance of wearing a mask wherever you go.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.