All-time record highs possible Monday! -Kristin

More dangerous heat is ahead this week!

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place until Thursday evening with temperatures 107 to 116 degrees.

Today we could break all-time records for spots including the Tri-Cities. Sunday, we hit 115 degrees which tied the all-time record of 115 set back in July 1939. This afternoon, we could climb up to 116 degrees.

All-time records:

Yakima: 110 degrees, August 1971

Walla Walla: 114 degrees, August 1961

Pendleton: 113 degrees, August 1961

The hottest day will arrive on Tuesday with afternoon highs up to 117 degrees in spots. Temperatures will stay 20 to 25 degrees above average Thursday into the upcoming weekend. The 4th of July look for more hot sunshine with highs up to 105 degrees.