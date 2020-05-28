All Tri-Cities Fourth of July events canceled, postponed

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — All Fourth of July community events in the Tri-Cities have been canceled or postponed until further notice.

The cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland released a joint statement that says:

The Carousel Foundation Board of Directors, its sponsors and City of Kennewick officials have elected to postpone the River of Fire Fireworks display until 2021.

The City of Pasco has cancelled the Grand Old 4th Parade and is postponing the Fireworks show at the GESA Stadium to a later date in 2020, date to be determined.

The statement says numerous options were considered to host Independence Day events that would adhere to state and health department guidelines amidst the coronavirus pandemic prior to making these decisions.

Each city has different restrictions on the use of personal fireworks.

The use of personal fireworks are banned in Kennewick and while some personal fireworks are permitted within the cities of Pasco, Richland, and West Richland, there are restrictions on the types of fireworks authorized.

Comments

comments