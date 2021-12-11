Alleged armed robber arrested on at least seven charges in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nearly three weeks after he allegedly suggested a weapon and robbed a convenience store, a Kennewick suspect has been tracked down by local police with the help of U.S. Marshals.

According to an alert from the Kennewick Police Department, detectives tracked 28-year-old Aaron Goedhart down at a residence on 2800-block of W 2nd Ave on December 10, 2021.

KPD officers say that Goedhart tried to flee the area once he realized that the residence was being surrounded by authorities, but his attempts were unsuccessful. He was brought into police custody without incident while investigators recovered evidence from that location.

Goedhart was booked into the Benton County Jail on a plethora of charges on Friday. Those include Robbery to the first-degree, Robbery to the second degree, Assault—Domestic Violence to the second degree, Residential Burglary, Assault to the third degree, and two more outstanding misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

The breaking news account of the initial crime is outlined below.

NOVEMBER 22, 2021: Suspect suggests gun possession, robs Exxon convenience store

An employee called Kennewick police, implying that someone robbed the convenience store at the Exxon location at 2105 W 4th Ave around 4:15 a.m. on November 22. They told the authorities that the individual indicated that he possessed a weapon and made demands.

If you have any information that may contribute to this investigation or any of the instances listed, you can call KPD at (509) 628-0333 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.kpdtips.com.

