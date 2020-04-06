Alleged burglar shot by homeowners, told them he was ‘doing their dishes’

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — An alleged burglar was sent to the hospital after being shot in the leg by the homeowner, who will not face charges.

Late Saturday night, Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a burglary-in-progress at a house on Colville Road. One of the victims explained to dispatch that her husband had a gun and had found the alleged burglar. Dispatch notified deputies that shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kenneth Caldero, yelling for help and bleeding from a shotgun wound to his leg.

Deputy Garret Spencer applied a tourniquet while medical responders arrived, and detained Caldero.

The homeowners explained to deputies that they heard a noise in their kitchen, and as it was late at night, the husband grabbed his shotgun and went down to investigate.

He saw an unknown man, Caldero, using his microwave.

The homeowner told Caldero to leave, who said he did not understand why he was so mad, and that he was doing their dishes. Caldero then reportedly approached the homeowner on the stairs, and a struggle for the shotgun broke out.

A shot went into the ground, and the homeowner loaded another round and shot Caldero when he approached again, who then fled the home.

Caldero told deputies that he thought he was at his friend’s house, but after further questioning, he explained that his friend was in prison. Deputies ran his friend’s name, and sure enough, the person was incarcerated; they found no evidence of any recent call history of Caldero’s friend at the victim’s house.

Major Crimes is investigating the incident, but are not filing charges against the homeowners. Caldero is still in the hospital and faces charges of first-degree burglary.

