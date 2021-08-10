Allegiant Air adds non-stop routes from Spokane to Arizona

by Neil Fischer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Allegiant Air announced Tuesday a non-stop flight from Spokane, Washington to Phoenix, Arizona with routes starting as low as $39.

The company says it will begin the service from Spokane International Airport to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on November 22.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning.

The new route is part of an expansion Allegiant is adding in time for the holidays.

The Las Vegas based company announced a 22-route expansion across the airline’s network.

In February, Allegiant announced that they would offer non-stop flights from the Tri-Cities to San Diego.

For more information you can visit Allegiant’s website.

