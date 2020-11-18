Allegiant launching nonstop service from Spokane to Las Vegas, Orange County in 2021

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Allegiant announced Tuesday that it will launch nonstop service from Spokane to Las Vegas and Orange County in 2021.

The new routes will operate twice weekly and will begin in February.

To celebrate the new routes, Allegiant is offering one-way flights to McCarren International Airport for as low at $49 and $69 fares to John Wayne Airport. Flights will be available for purchase starting Wednesday.

“We are excited to welcome Allegiant back to the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene market with new nonstop service to Orange County/John Wayne Airport and additional nonstop service to Las Vegas/McCarran Airport,” said Ezra Eckhardt, chairman of the Spokane Airport Board. “Orange County is a very important gateway to the Los Angeles Basin, which remains our region’s largest travel market. Orange County was the only airport in our top 15 markets without a nonstop flight and we are delighted that Allegiant has noticed this and responded. We are currently experiencing a shift to more leisure travel and more demand to leisure destinations which are best served by nonstop flights. We are also pleased with Allegiant’s service to Las Vegas as it has climbed into our second-largest top market destination. As an ultra-low cost carrier, Allegiant provides real value to our travelers and we expect the market to respond well to the service.”