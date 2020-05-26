Almost 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County since last Friday
YAKIMA, Wash. — On Monday, health officials announced that there have been at least 3,066 cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County.
The Yakima Health District reported 291 new cases since last Friday, May 22.
In addition, at least 87 Yakima County residents have died of complications from COVID-19, up from 81 last Friday.
There were 38 infected residents in the hospital Monday afternoon, and 1,106 residents have recovered, health officials said.
Health officials will be setting up free COVID-19 testing sites across the Yakima Valley throughout the week.
For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2,775 people in Yakima County have tested positive for coronavirus; 30% have recovered