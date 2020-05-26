Almost 300 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County since last Friday

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA, Wash. — On Monday, health officials announced that there have been at least 3,066 cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County.

The Yakima Health District reported 291 new cases since last Friday, May 22.

In addition, at least 87 Yakima County residents have died of complications from COVID-19, up from 81 last Friday.

There were 38 infected residents in the hospital Monday afternoon, and 1,106 residents have recovered, health officials said.

Health officials will be setting up free COVID-19 testing sites across the Yakima Valley throughout the week.

For more information about COVID-19 in Yakima County, visit the health district’s website.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2,775 people in Yakima County have tested positive for coronavirus; 30% have recovered

Comments

comments