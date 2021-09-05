Altercation leads to stabbing of 58-year old man in Yakima on Saturday night

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 58-year old man is now dead after being transported to a hospital for stab wounds Saturday night. Yakima Police Department (YPD) has arrested the suspect.

YPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of North 1st Street around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Initial reports were for an assault between two men.

The victim, who’s name has not been released, was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for a slash wound in his should and a stab wound to his chest. He died from his injuries just after midnight, according to YPD.

The suspect is a 20-year old man, who denied stabbing the victim. According to YPD, a nearby business’s security camera captured video of the suspect stabbing the victim. He was arrested on scene and booked into Yakima County Jail for 2nd degree murder. His name will not be released until his first court appearance.

Yakima Police Department’s Investigation Division processed the scene further. An autopsy of the victim will be scheduled as soon as possible.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as details become available.

