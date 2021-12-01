The Alternative Gift Fair fundraiser returns to help nonprofits this holiday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Alternative Gift Fair Annual Charity Fundraiser is returning this December 4th for it’s 15th year. The virtual event hosted by the Community Unitarian Universalist Church (CUUC) features local, regional, and national nonprofit organizations making a difference in our communities.

The fair offers a way for guests to learn more about each organization serving our community. The invited nonprofits are given five to ten minutes to discuss their programs and what they need to continue to help the underserved and those in need.

“For the holidays, you can give your loved one a card to show the donation you made in honor of their name,” said Kim Lycan the AGF Coordinator for CUUC.

Each person has a chance to donate to multiple charities all in one place.

Lycan said that as the host, the CUUC collects the donations for each charity and then distributes the money the participating organizations raised in the new year. “A guest could come and make a small donation to ten different charities all in one place, and it’s very easy to do so,” said Lycan.

Lycan also said the event being virtual this year allows organizations to dive deeper into their programs and how they benefit the community.

15th Annual Alternative Gift Fair

Live Zoom Event

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Noon to 4 p.m.

The link to the event will be posted closer to the event itself*

Follow CUUC on Facebook to stay updated with the necessary links.

