Rain developing tonight, freezing rain chance -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

More freezing fog has developed in spots this morning with icy roads possible. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in place for the Pendleton area until 10AM with visibility less than 1/2 mile. Extra time is needed! Clouds will be sticking around for most of the area today with afternoon temperatures a little warmer, highs in the upper 30’s.

A rain chance will move through the area tonight after 10PM. The majority of the rain will be possible overnight with a few pockets of freezing rain expected. The rain moves out just in time for the morning commute. Sunshine will return on Wednesday with a nice warm-up into the upper 40’s, near 50 degrees.

Staying quiet Thursday into Friday. Keeping an eye on this weekend with a rain and snow chance possible both Saturday and Sunday!