Amazon donates 8,200 laptops to elementary school students in Seattle

SEATTLE (KCPQ) — Amazon is helping thousands of Seattle Public Schools students who do not have access to a computer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech company is donating 8,200 laptops to elementary students in the state’s largest school district.

Amazon and Seattle Public Schools announced the donation worth about $2 million on Monday with the Alliance for Education. They will operate a new fund to support the district.

“Amazon’s gift comes at a crucial time for our students,” said SPS Superintendent Denise Juneau. “We’ve never lost sight of the need to continue our students’ education — even during this unprecedented time – and our community partner Amazon now makes it easier to keep moving forward with the critical work of teaching and learning.”

Amazon’s donation will fill the need for elementary students but more donations are needed to ensure all students in the district have a device.

Seattle schools closed on March 12, about two weeks before Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home-Stay Healthy order which has been extended through at least May 4.

