Amazon now hiring 2,000 full-time positions in Spokane area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Amazon is now hiring for more than 2,000 full-time positions at its new fulfillment center on the West Plains.

“We are thrilled to announce that Amazon is joining the Spokane community and that we’ll be hiring over 2,000 new associates,” said Andy Parra, Director of Operations for the Spokane facility. “We are absolutely committed to the health and well-being of our future associates and will do everything we can to ensure their safety throughout the hiring process taking COVID-19 precautions into consideration.”

Employees will make $15 an hour and earn full benefits packages with full medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(K) with 50 percent match, maternity and paternity leave, and more.

“Thanks to Amazon’s hiring efforts in the area, everyone from recent college grads to those who may have recently lost their jobs will have access to new opportunities and benefits that start on day 1,” said Lisa Brown, Director, Washington State Department of Commerce. “Not only is Amazon’s new facility bringing new economic opportunities to Spokane, it’s bringing new safety measures to make sure future associates are protected where they work.”

Those looking to apply must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All candidates should apply online and indicate a shift preference, as well as select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event or orientation.

Though an exact date has not been announced, the company previously said it intends to open the fulfillment center in mid-2020.

Comments

comments