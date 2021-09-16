Amazon building 2 massive warehouses, bringing 1,500 jobs to Pasco

by Alyssa Warner

Matt Rourke FILE - An Amazon truck drives in in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online. The company is also offering pay sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some parts of the country.

PASCO, Wash. — A huge construction site off S. Road 40 East in Pasco will be home to two massive Amazon sites and 1,500 local jobs starting in 2022, the company and City of Pasco confirmed Thursday.

Amazon made that announcement along with Pasco’s mayor and city manager, saying the company plans to open two new warehouses and hire more than a thousand local residents as Amazon employees.

“This will have a long-term impact on Pasco, and it’s an opportunity to open new career paths in industries like logistics, retail, and technology with a company that is known for innovating,” said Pasco Mayor, Saul Martinez.

“The City of Pasco welcomes these new Amazon facilities to our diverse and growing business community,” said Pasco City Manager, Dave Zabell. “Amazon brings great jobs with attractive pay and benefit packages as well as pathways to longer-term careers.”

The new sites are across the street from each other at 1351 S. Road 40 East and 1202 S. Road 40 East. Here’s how Amazon describes them:

“Employees at the over 1,080,000 square-foot Eastside facility will play an integral role in fulfilling customer items such as household goods, books, toys, and technology. Employees at the over 1,049,000 square-foot Westside facility will play an integral role in fulfilling larger items like paper goods, pet food and supplies, patio furniture, baby strollers, and outdoor sports equipment like kayaks, skis, and fishing gear, enabling faster shipping times on customer orders of larger items.”

The average starting wage at Amazon is $18 per hour. Workers will also have “the opportunity to have their college education paid in full.”

In addition to the new jobs, Amazon says the facilities will help get packages to local customers much faster than before. The employees will help pick, pack, and ship customer orders.

Ben Franklin Transit says it will provide a transit connection between the two facilities, which should help ease extra traffic from hundreds of new commutes.

“Amazon’s commitment to the Tri-City area is a significant catalyst in strengthening the resilience of our local economy, particularly during these unprecedented times, and we are proud to support this investment in our region by providing a transit connection between the two new facilities,” said Ben Franklin Transit General Manager, Gloria Boyce.

The hiring will begin next year, for “everything from receiving and stowing inventory to shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon‘s Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “Amazon offers opportunities for professional development and encourages current employees as well as interested candidates to consider building a longer-term career with us.”

