Amazon’s Prime Days, Walmart’s ‘Big Save’ event and Target’s Deal Days underway now

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

CNN

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon Prime Day 2020 starts Tuesday, offering deals on everything from headphones to crock pots for shoppers hoping to get a jump start on Christmas shopping.

However, the October date wasn’t chosen for that reason. Amazon Prime Day, normally held in July, was pushed back due to the pandemic. This year, the deals will be spread out over two days, through Oct. 14.

This year, Amazon has created a new “watch this deal” button, which enables customers to set an alert to be notified when specific products go on sale. This button is only available on Amazon’s mobile app.

Not to be overshadowed by Amazon, multiple other retailers are offering deals this week as well, including Walmart and Target. Target Deal Days fall Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 and will feature what the company claims are its “biggest” savings yet. Walmart’s Big Save event runs from Oct. 11 through Oct. 15, boasting markdowns on thousands of items across home, electronics, fashion and more.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.