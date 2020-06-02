AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old Wapato girl taken by father, believed to be in danger

WAPATO, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a 3-year-old girl after police say she was taken by her father, who does not have custody of her and is believed to be suicidal.

Melody Lopez, 3, was last seen near South Kateri Lane in Wapato, wearing a white and red striped shirt and grey leggings. She has brown eyes, black hair, is 2′ 11” tall,

Her father, 32-year-old Jose Lopez-Madrigal, has brown eyes, black hair, is 5′ 7” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has a mustache and was last seen wearing a grey or black baseball cap.

Police are searching for a blue 1999 Honda Odyssey minivan with Washington plates, license number ANH1733.

If you see them, please call 911, or the Wapato Police Department at 509-877-4275.

This is a developing story.

