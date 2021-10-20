Amber Alert canceled in search for two victims

by Neil Fischer

UPDATE (9:00 a.m.) — According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the AMBER Alert out of Yakima has been canceled.

KAPP-KVEW has reached out to the Yakima Police Department for more information, but has not heard back.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department issued an Amber Alert early Wednesday morning for a 29-year-old woman and a 3-month-old child.

The Yakima Police Department posted about the Amber Alert on Facebook just before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is Rene Baeza, 30, who was last seen driving the two victims on I-82 east near exit 36, according to police.

Yesenia Mesta - Yakima Police Department

Rene Baeza - Yakima Police Department



Investigators say Baeza is 5’9″, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Yakima Police Department says Yesenia Mesta, 29, is 5’1″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mesta appears to have a tattoo on her neck, according to photos provided by the Yakima Police Department.

Police say Baeza was driving a silver 2002 Honda Civic with Washington license plate number CAL0420.

Information on the AMBER Alert issued by the Yakima Police Department is in my Facebook feed this morning. This is the 3-month-old child officials are searching for. #GMNW @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/eNrMkB6PqF — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) October 20, 2021

If you have any information you’re urged to contact police immediately.

