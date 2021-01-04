UPDATE: Second suspect identified in Amber alert issued for missing Yakima teen

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter, Emily Goodell

UPDATE — An additional Amber Alert issued Monday night includes the name of a second suspect in the suspected abduction of 15-year-old Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro.

The alert identified 34-year-old Eric Anthony Landeros as “a second possible suspect” and said he may be driving a black 2008 Lexus four-door sedan with an Arizona license plate marked F6A4BKA.

YAKIMA, Wash. — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a Yakima teenager who is suspected to have been abducted by an armed felon.

Around 11:20 a.m., 15-year-old Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro took out the garbage at her home in Northeast Yakima, but did not return. Reports say she was coerced by an Arizona man — 36-year-old Daniel Ovante.

Revueleta-Buenrostro was recently recovered in Arizona with Ovante, who coerced her via social media. He threatened to come to her home, take Angeles and kill her family.

Ovante was last seen driving a Black ’01 Ford F150 with an Arizona license plate marked BYR6257. He has a felony warrant and is considered by authorities to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this case, call 911 immediately. To contact the Yakima Police Department directly, you can call (509)-457-0207.