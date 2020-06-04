AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old Idaho boy, 17-year-old brother also missing

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Authorities are searching for two children who were last seen in Rathdrum on Sunday.

An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for 6-year-old Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier. Shortly after, Rathdrum Police sent a press release saying they are also searching for his 17-year-old brother Gene W. “GW” Hiibel.

The boys are believed to be with their mother, 35-year-old Mimi C. Hiibel, who recently lost her parental rights for Leo. They were last seen at the Rathdrum Super One Foods on Sunday around 8 a.m.

Leo is 4-feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black corduroy pants, a white t-shirt, black tennis shoes and a camouflage hooded jacket.

Gene is 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan colored Carhart style jacket.

Mimi has green eyes and brown hair. She is 5’4″ tall and weighs 145 pounds. She also has the letter “J” tattooed on the back of her left hand near her thumb.

They were believed to be traveling in a white 1988 four-door Honda with Idaho license plate K670043, but law enforcement has since found the car. Idaho State Police believed they could be heading to Oklahoma or Nevada.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rathdrum Police at 208-687-0711.