AMBER Alert: Missing 14-year-old girl possibly heading to Spokane with two adults

CHELAN, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be traveling with two adults in her parent’s stolen car.

Rebecca Basil and her 9-year-old brother reportedly left a Chelan condo in their parent’s stolen car on Tuesday, driving to Malott. There, an unknown man and woman joined them, according to the alert.

They dropped off the boy in Chelan at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but Rebecca remains missing.

Rebecca is described as being 5’9” tall and 120 pounds. She has long, straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green Carhart hoodie and light blue jeans with holes in them.

Deputies believe Rebecca is with a man, around 120 pounds and 5’9” in height, and a small woman last seen wearing a black coat.

They are believed to be driving a 2015 silver Subaru Legacy with Washington license plate BJU3169.

The sheriff’s office says Spokane was mentioned as a possible location.