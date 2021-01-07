Missing Spokane Valley boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled

8;50 p.m. UPDATE: “With a tip from an alert citizen, the stolen Chevy Suburban has been located. The child was found unharmed in the vehicle and he is safe,” the sheriff’s office says.

Stolen Vehicle UPDATE: Suburban Located – Child is SAFE With a tip from an alert citizen, the stolen Chevy Suburban has been located. The child was found unharmed in the vehicle and he is safe. https://t.co/MUG6Dut4gG — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) January 7, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy, last seen in a stolen car.

Spokane Police say the boy, Roman Hagler, was last seen wearing a blue/ green shirt and dark blue sweatpants. He is believed to be in a stolen light blue 1994 Chevy Suburban with license plate BIZ5141.

The car is described as having two amber colored fog lights with four red marker lights on the rear bumper. There is a hole on the passenger side bumper and a sticker on the front windshield reads “Raw performance,” according to a release.

Police say Hagler was in the car in a parking lot when an unknown suspect hopped in and took off with the boy still inside. They were last seen driving on I-90 from Barker.

If you have any information, call Spokane Valley Police.