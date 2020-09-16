American flag continues to fly at popular Oregon campground destroyed in wildfire

David Mann by David Mann

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — When a wildfire swept through a popular Oregon campground, a symbol of American freedom was one of the few things left untouched by the flames.

The Bureau of Land Management says a fire along Highway 22 sept through the Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site on Sept. 7, destroying much of the popular campground.

“Upon visiting the site, an American flag that had not been lowered upon evacuation was found proudly flying over the charred ground,” the BLM said in a news release Wednesday.

The Fishermen’s Bend Recreation Site is about 30 minutes east of Salem. It featured dozens of campsites, hiking trails plus river access and a boat ramp.

Apart from the flag, “very little else remains at the recreation site,” according to Northwest District Manager Jose Linares.