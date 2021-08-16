American Idol to host Washington auditions on August 23

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Have you ever dreamed of showcasing your musical talent on a grand stage? Maybe you’ve contemplated trying out for a singing competition in the past? It couldn’t be easier to try out for American Idol this year with the popular ABC show’s “Idol Across America” audition series being held virtually over Zoom.

That’s right—You can audition for American Idol from the comfort of your home! All you have to do is sign up for one of two options. You can either perform live on Zoom in front of Idol producers or send in a video submission highlighting your talent and a bit about your story.

Washington’s American Idol auditions will take place on Monday, August 23, 2021. To enter for your chance to compete, click here and register!

LAST SEASON: ‘American Idol’ crowns a winner

During this year’s first round of auditions, hopefuls will have a chance to receive real-time feedback from producers who’ve witnessed incredible talent over several years of the iconic television program. This year is even more special as it marks the series’ fifth season on ABC and a historic 20th season for the American Idol franchise overall.

In the second year of “Idol Across America,” contestants will audition virtually from all 50 states and Washington D.C.; truly giving people from all over the country a chance to showcase their abilities.

If you want to sign up, you better hurry and visit abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Garth Brooks to halt tour, including Seattle dates, amidst COVID-19 resurgence

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.