American Medical Response celebrates 60 years in Yakima

Credit: American Medical Response

YAKIMA, Wash. — American Medical Response is celebrating 60 years of providing medical transportation services in Yakima County.

“Our dedicated teams have served Yakima County through the eruption of Mount St. Helens in 1980, the floods of 1995, numerous winter storms and even a global pandemic,” said Paul Priest, Regional Director for Global Medical Response in a news release.

The operation has changed names several times over the years. It began operating in February 1961 as Yakima Ambulance, then became Yakima Ambulance Medic One in 1973, when the company brought on paramedics.

“Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we had a team of folks here to continue to give and continue to do whatever it takes, every single day,” said David Lynde, Operations Manager with AMR.

The original owner, Larry Pryor, passed the family business to his son in 1984 and a decade later, the business was purchased by Shepard Ambulance-Carline and became American Medical Response.

“I am sure that when Larry Pryor founded Yakima Ambulance back in ’61, he couldn’t have dreamed of level of care and service that this organization has been able to provide to the community – and for 60 years,” Priest said in the release.

Now the business has 86 full-time and part-time caregivers and provides 911 service.

“AMR caregivers give their time, talents and resources at special community events throughout the year including the Hot Shots 3 on 3, the Central Washington State Fair and drag race nights at Renegade Raceway,” the release said. “AMR Yakima also offers an annual scholarship program for area EMTs.”

