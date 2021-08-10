American Red Cross needs volunteers for wildfire season

Shelter volunteers, health professionals and disaster responders needed

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The American Red Cross is looking for local volunteers to help run emergency shelters during the 2021 wildfire season.

“We want to get people signed up now, so they can get trained and be able to continue to support us as this wildfire season extends into the fall,” said Betsy Robertson, Regional Communication Director for the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross.

Robertson said they’re not short on volunteers at the moment, but are anticipating needing more in the next few months, as additional wildfires occur. The organization has a variety of volunteer opportunities, but the current focus is on recruiting people who are willing to help manage a shelter in the event a wilsfire or other disaster forces a large number of people to flee their homes.

Those volunteers may be in charge of greeting people, checking them in, feeding them and getting them settled into their temporary home. They also need volunteers at the shelter who have the medical training necessary to help address peoples’ health needs and screen for COVID-19 symptoms.

With all the uncertainty responding to a disaster brings and the difficulty of caring for people who are scared, Robertson said they look for volunteers who are compassionate and want to take care of others.

“They don’t know if their home has been damaged or lost, or not and there’s a period of waiting, where it’s so important that we have individuals who are empathetic and ready just to provide that support, in addition to services,” Robertson said.

Outside of wildfire season, volunteers can also join the Disaster Action Team, which responds to local incidents where just a few people are in need of temporary shelter.

“Small scale disasters like home fires happen more often than anybody realizes, so those are the times that our disaster volunteers are getting called most often,” Robertson said. “They are providing immediate direct services to members of the community, your friends, your neighbors; wildfires happen less frequently.”

Robertson said while the Red Cross does require a background check and a significant amount of training, it’s up to each volunteer to decide how much time they want to contribute.

“We want to make sure that people who are coming and serving and putting on the red emblem and serving their community have the training that they need to perform those services to the Red Cross standard,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the organization has learned to do a lot of its work virtually during the pandemic and has created new volunteer opportunities for people to help out remotely.

“If you are one of those individuals that would like to volunteer, but can’t physically deploy to a location, you should look at the options that include virtual work from home on your own time, on your own schedule,” Robertson said.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Red Cross can learn more or apply here.

