American, United move ahead with more than 32,000 furloughs for now

FORT WORTH, Texas & CHICAGO — American Airlines and United Airlines will start furloughing more than 32,000 employees on Thursday after talks for a national coronavirus aid package failed in Washington, but both carriers say they are prepared to recall those workers if a stimulus deal is reached.

The terms of the $25 billion in federal payroll support Congress passed in March prohibited airlines from cutting jobs until Oct. 1. Airlines spent the last several months urging lawmakers for another $25 billion.

However, talks for a broad coronavirus package that would include another round of airline aid has yet to be approved, opening the door to more than 30,000 job cuts, starting Thursday, the lion’s share of them at American and United.

American’s CEO told employees that the airline will begin furloughing 19,000 workers. That amounts to close to 14% of the Fort Worth, Texas-based airline’s pre-pandemic staff.

United is expected to cut more than 13,000 jobs. Flight attendants make up the bulk of United’s reductions with 6,939 set to be furloughed.

Executives have said they don’t expect demand to bounce back to 2019 levels without a coronavirus vaccine and have said the pandemic’s resulting crisis for the industry is worse than after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Losses topped $10 billion in the second quarter alone and a public hesitant about travel promises more difficult months ahead.

