Amy Brown convicted of murdering friend during birthday party in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. — A Prosser woman was convicted Monday of murdering her friend in 2018, according to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Amy Brown told investigators she pulled a revolver on the victim, Amanda Hill, during an argument at Brown’s birthday party, according to court documents.

A group had been drinking in a camper at Brown’s home on North River Road when Brown’s fiance went to bed because of work the next day. Brown said she went to use the bathroom and caught Hill in bed with her fiance.

Court documents say there was a physical altercation before Brown grabbed a gun and shot Hill. Brown called 911, but the victim was dead by the time deputies arrived.

After less than three hours of deliberation, a jury found Brown guilty of second-degree murder.

“A huge thank you also goes out to Detective Lee Cantu and the rest of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work investigating this crime,” a statement from the prosecutor’s office said.

