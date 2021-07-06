Andrus Fire: 150 firefighters lead response to 300-acre fire

CHENEY, Wash. — The Andrus Fire began at 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning near Andrus Road and spread quickly throughout the day. By this point, authorities estimate that 300 acres of land have been impacted with 0% containment this far.

According to a release by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), 150 firefighters across various agencies are on the scene slowing the spread of this fire. WSP Troopers determined that the spread was accelerated by low humidity and dry conditions in the region.

The region’s Fire District 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, Airway Heights Fire, Spokane City Fire, Spokane Valley Fire, Lincoln County, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are all on the scene. Today, crews are focused on protecting structures in the region, building containment lines, and assessing the fire.

Aerial support remains deployed to help slow the spread of these fires. While Level 3 evacuation orders are still in place at this time, the Red Cross is hosting a shelter at Medical Lake High School for anyone who needed to leave their home. Additionally, the Spokane County Fairgrounds is open to host livestock threatened by this fire.

Community members are being asked to avoid the region as fire crews work to slow and stop the spread of this fire. At 10:00 p.m. last night, Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 IMT Team 2 took command of the operation.

No firefighters, civilians, or structures have been damaged by the fire at this time, per the Washington State Patrol’s report.

