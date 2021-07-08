Copyright 4 News Now

Libby Kamrowski Elements of the Andrus Road Fire are seen in the late afternoon on Monday, July 5, 2021 in Cheney, Wash. The wildfire in Central Washington has expanded to burn 7,900 acres of land and authorities have called for additional evacuations. (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Andrus Fire 6

Libby Kamrowski Elements of the Andrus Road Fire are seen in the late afternoon on Monday, July 5, 2021 in Cheney, Wash. The wildfire in Central Washington has expanded to burn 7,900 acres of land and authorities have called for additional evacuations. (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

Copyright 4 News Now



Andrus Update



Wildfire Evacuation Levels















CHENEY, Wash. — The Andrus Fire near Cheney is now 232 acres and 30 percent contained, with evacuation levels remaining at Level 1.

Level 1 evacuations affect about 24 residents that are living adjacent to the fire. This means people need be ready and know there is danger in their area.

Due to the evacuation levels being lowered, roads that were previously closed are only open to local residents.

PREVIOUS: Andrus Fire: 150 firefighters lead response to 300-acre fire

Earlier, Level 3 evacuations were in place for people living near the fire, meaning they need to leave now.

Around 282 firefighters from Fire Districts 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, Airway Heights Fire, Spokane City Fire, Spokane Valley Fire, Lincoln County, Department of Natural Resources and numerous other agencies were working to control the fire. Multiple aircraft have also been assisting from the air.

The evacuation shelter at the Medical Lake High School has closed.

RELATED: Governor Inslee announces state of emergency, burn ban due to wildfires

People under evacuations who have livestock or animals can take them to the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

As of Thursday morning, there had been no injuries reported, nor structures lost.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Columbia Park Fire: Plumes of smoke spotted at Highway 240 near golf course