Animal Shelter Spotlight: BMHS has 3 ‘Misfit Kitties’ who need homes

by Dylan Carter

Meow the cat is available for adoption at the Blue Mountain Humane Society.

Cat Damon is available for adoption at the Blue Mountain Humane Society.



TriPaw the cat is available for adoption at the Blue Mountain Humane Society.



WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Blue Mountain Humane Society (BMHS) has an abundance of cats available for adoption right now. Today, we’re going to highlight three pets who need a loving home that will accommodate their unique qualities.

If you’re interested in getting to know these cats better, you can fill out an online application here. Adoption fees aren’t expensive; usually around $50 for cats, $15 for seniors (6+), and $95 for kittens (5 months and younger). Plus, these cats are spayed/neutered before adoption, microchipped upon registration, and are up to date with their vaccinations.

Let’s start off with Tripaw—formerly known as Paws. He’s a loving, well-natured kitty who is sure to let you know when he wants some attention by rubbing up against your ankles. Tripaw is litter box trained, loves catnip and scratching toys, is well behaved with dogs, and tolerates other cats.

If the name hasn’t already given it away, Tripaw is missing one of his paws, but he doesn’t let that get in the way of his quality of life. He’ll roll over on his back for belly rubs and adorably stretch his nubbin when he’s getting the attention he craves. He’s a bit of a chatterbox, but he’s overall a sweetheart who would make a great addition to your home.

Next up is Cat Damon, who gave BMHS staff some trouble during his photoshoot because he kept trying to rub his head on the camera sweetly in an attempt to be pet. Cat Damon has a sleek coat and loves nothing more than to show his affection and appreciation for his handlers. He has big eyes and a stripey tail.

Cat Damon is positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), which means his immune system needs an extra boost. It’s not contagious and poses no risk to your family or other non-feline pets. However, BMHS staff recommends that he be the only cat in your household unless you have another FIV-positive cat.

He is an indoor cat and will need to visit the vet twice a year as opposed to once a year. Beyond that, he’s a totally normal cat who loves to show his affection.

Meow the cat is a snuggly little fella who is a bit more bored at the shelter than the other cats at the BMHS because he cannot see. He expresses a ton of joy when being pet or snuggled, and would love to memorize his way around your home while getting to know familiar smells. Meow likes to explore and is very attentive to his owners.

