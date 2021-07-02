Animal Shelter Spotlight: Eclipse the Lab mix needs a loving home

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Before you go traveling and spending thousands of dollars to purchase your next pet, consider an animal who needs a loving home in your community! KAPP-KVEW is collaborating with local animal shelters and pet havens to showcase animals looking for their Fur-ever home.

Today, we’re starting off with Eclipse—A 1-year-old male Lab mix who was born with a unique set of circumstances. Eclipse has been blind since birth and was born with a cleft palate which is purely cosmetic. Handlers from Mikey’s Chance confirm that his deformity does not impact eating, drinking, or getting around in any way.

Eclipse is known for being a loving companion who would make a great fit with families. He loves people of all ages but has a special affinity for children. He does well with other dogs his size and with children over the age of eight in particular. Eclipse hasn’t had any experience with cats up to this point in his life.

Mikey’s Chance has ensured that Eclispse is fully vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped. The lab mix currently weighs 45 lbs and is still growing.

Representatives from Mikey’s Chance told us that Eclipse’s favorite things to do are to snuggle up right beside his person and to roll over for a good belly rub. He has plenty of personality, and while he has special needs, Eclipse is just like any other puppy that wants to share unconditional love with his family.

Please be advised that Eclipse has been on medical hold. If you wish to adopt him, you must have a securely fenced yard to accommodate his needs. If you’d like to apply to adopt Eclipse or explore other dogs who are up for adoption, you can visit the Mikey’s Chance website here.

