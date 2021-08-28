Animal Shelter Spotlight: George + Armani are ready for families

by Dylan Carter

George is available for adoption from the Blue Mountain Humane Society as of Aug. 27, 2021.

Armani the Black Lab Mix is available for adoption at Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue as of Aug. 27, 2021.

George is available for adoption from the Blue Mountain Humane Society as of Aug. 27, 2021.

Armani the Black Lab Mix is available for adoption at Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue as of Aug. 27, 2021.

George is available for adoption from the Blue Mountain Humane Society as of Aug. 27, 2021.



Armani the Black Lab Mix is available for adoption at Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue as of Aug. 27, 2021.

Armani the Black Lab Mix is available for adoption at Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue as of Aug. 27, 2021.

Armani the Black Lab Mix is available for adoption at Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue as of Aug. 27, 2021.















KENNEWICK, Wash. — There are lovable pets waiting to be adopted across Southeast Washington. Whether you prefer cats, dogs, rabbits, turtles, or anything in between, there’s a pet out there for you. That being said, we’d like to highlight two very special dogs looking for the right people to invite them into their family.

We’re starting off with George, a 7-year-old dog at the Blue Mountain Humane Society (BMHS) who’s just looking for a loving owner and a cozy corner to curl up in. The BMHS team told KAPP-KVEW that George is a laid-back pooch who’d make sense in a home that wants some doggy love without the chaos, noise, and energy of a puppy.

George would rather take a stroll than a jog, but either way, he’ll enjoy a nice nap afterward. He wants a family who will give him some pets and let him know that he’s a good boy. His handlers say that he’s soft, huggable, friendly, potty-trained, and ready to fit into someone’s life.

PREVIOUS SPOTLIGHT: Good boys Jack & Buddy are primed for adoption

He was brought to the shelter as a stray, but he never let that get him down. He doesn’t mind people or other dogs, though you may have to watch his weight. George wouldn’t do well in a home where he has to climb stairs frequently.

People are generally more averse to adopting older dogs, so George has been at the shelter for longer than most pups who await their forever family. Since he’s been around the shelter for a while, Goerge’s adoption fee is lower than a younger dog’s might be. If you want to learn more about him, you can visit the BMHS website by clicking here.

Next up is the beautiful Armani—a five-month-old female lab mix who is under the care of Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue in West Richland. She was found by a good samaritan very early in her life with a ruptured left eye. It was surgically removed when she was first brought to Horse Heaven Hills Urgent Care.

STORYTIME: Toasty the cat overcomes electrocution to live an optimistic life

Even so, Armani’s lack of a left eye doesn’t get in the way of her fun! It doesn’t impact her day-to-day life and she won’t require any follow-up care as a result of the attention she received earlier in her life.

Armani loves to go for long walks, play with other dogs, and cuddle up on the couch. She loves other dogs and lives with pups ranging from eight to 100 lbs, as well as cats, in her foster home. Armani is also kennel and potty trained, though since she’s young, you may want to prepare for an occasional accident when she first arrives at her new home.

Anyone interested in adopting her will need a fenced yard and should not have children under the age of 5. If you’d like to learn more about her, click here to visit her Petfinder listing.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.