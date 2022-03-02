KENNEWICK, Wash. –The Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation invites the entire community to their 22nd Annual Cancer Crushing Breakfast Thursday, March 17th, sponsored by Hanford Mission Integration Solutions.

The event is held at Fairchild Cinemas in Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco at 7:30 am, and reservations are required for the in-person event. Organizers said each screening room will hold a maximum of 20 masked and socially distanced guests.

“This “show stopper” event will feature exciting news about cancer care in our region and provide attendees with a to-go breakfast!” – Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation.

Organizers said the event is free, hoping that those attending will donate to the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation. The Foundation said all funds raised will stay local and provide non-reimbursed cancer programs for families and patients in the community.

Reservations are required. If you are interested in an individual ticket or becoming a table host, call the office at 509-737-3373 by March 11th.

Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation focuses on “assisting patients in understanding treatment options; dealing with the side effects of treatment; coping with the feelings and questions of family and friends, and understanding how to talk to a child about a cancer diagnosis.”

22nd Annual Cancer Crushing Breakfast

Thursday, March 17th, 2022, at 7:30 am

Fairchild Cinemas: Kennewick (2823 S Quillan St, Kennewick, WA 99337) Richland (2880 Lincoln Lndg, Richland, WA 99352) Pasco (5020 Convention Drive, Pasco, WA 99301)



To learn more about the Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center, please visit www.tccancer.org.

