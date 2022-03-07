The 24th Annual Crystal Apple Awards celebrates 12 Columbia Basin teachers

PASCO, Wash. – Congratulations to 12 local teachers who are this year’s 2022 Crystal Apple Winners. On March 10th, at 4:30 p.m. at ESD 123 in Pasco (3924 W Court St, Pasco, WA 99301), organizers said that nine school district superintendents will recognize these 12 teachers below. The in-person celebration is to honor the positive impact these teachers have made on the lives of their students.

Monica Armstrong, Columbia Elementary and Early Childhood School, 3 rd Grade Math (Columbia-Burbank)

Grade Math (Columbia-Burbank) Leslie Parker, Finley Elementary School, 4 th Grade English Language Arts (Finley)

Grade English Language Arts (Finley) Ken Holton, Amistad Elementary School, 5 th Grade (Kennewick)

Grade (Kennewick) Kimberly Cruz, Lisa Stade, Araceli Chavez, and Joni Ashley (teacher team), Kiona-Benton Elementary School, K-5 th Grade Support Intervention Specialist Team (Kiona-Benton City)

Grade Support Intervention Specialist Team (Kiona-Benton City) Julie Nuntananusit, Connell High School, 9 th -12 th Grade English Secondary Language (North Franklin)

-12 Grade English Secondary Language (North Franklin) Heather Ochoa, Hiawatha Elementary School, 6 th Grade (Othello)

Grade (Othello) Maria Nuñez, Pasco High School, 9 th -12 th Grade World Language Spanish (Pasco)

-12 Grade World Language Spanish (Pasco) Dan Norris, Housel Middle & Prosser High School, 6 th -12 th Grade Band (Prosser)

-12 Grade Band (Prosser) Carolyn Leggett, Hanford High School, 9th-12th Grade Algebra I, AP Statistics (Richland)

The Tri-City Crystal Apple Awards has been around since 1999 to honor Mid-Columbia education professionals from nine public school districts: Columbia, Finley, Kennewick, Kiona-Benton, North Franklin, Othello, Pasco, Prosser and Richland, according to staff.

“The winners will receive $1,000 checks, certificates, beautiful glass “crystal apples,” and numerous other gifts provided by area businesses,” which was posted on the ESD 123 website.

According to ESD 123 organizers, each Crystal Apple winner is also submitted to the Washington State Teacher of the Year program as a nominee.

The Crystal Apple Awards ceremony is open to the public to attend in person and will be held in the Cascade Conference Rooms at ESD 123. If you are attending in person, organizers said, “please note that all visitors and staff are required to wear a well-fitted mask on the ESD 123 campus at all times.”

You can also watch the Facebook live stream at facebook.com/ESD123. For more information, contact Molly Curtiss at 509.544.5787 or mcurtiss@esd123.org.

