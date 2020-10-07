Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event happening this weekend

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

This Sunday is the Alzheimer Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser.

The Oct. 11 walk will kick off with a virtual opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Neighborhood walks will start at 2 p.m.

From 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., a promise garden will be available for drive-thru viewing at the bandshell in Columbia Park. The garden is made up of artificial flowers, and each color represents the participants’ connection to Alzheimer’s disease.

Erica Grissmerson, the manager of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter, said that even though the walk itself only lasts a day, the impact it has lasts forever.

“It’s more just to kind of honor what we’re here for, honor all of our lost loved ones, honor everybody that’s currently dealing with the disease right now,” Grissmerson said.

Even though their plans had to adjust due to COVID-19, Grissmerson said the community has really stepped up to help.

“Giving back and donating and getting fundraisers going and getting registered… it means a lot and it really helps continue our mission and helps us support these people,” Grissmerson said.

Participants can also download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app to track their steps and receive messages of support along their route.

Grissmerson said so far they’ve raised about 61% of their $160,000 goal.

To register a team or access any of the virtual events, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.