Anonymous donors give $100K to local nonprofit

Donation made via 3 Rivers Community Foundation, which is encouraging nonprofits to apply for support

by Matt Van Slyke

Courtesy: PS Media

PASCO, Wash. — A leader in local philanthropy helped donors to make a $100,000 gift to a local nonprofit that could use a boost.

Making a difference on Thursday, 3 Rivers Community Foundation handed the big check to Tri-County Partners Habitat for Humanity at a construction site on E Alvina St in Pasco.

The community foundation pools money from donors who want to help nonprofits, then gives to groups that are experiencing a great need, seeing a spike in demand for services, or facing increases in the costs of doing good.

“We had the opportunity to work with a couple who are regular donors to 3 Rivers Community Foundation and heard the need from Habitat for Humanity,” said 3RCF Executive Director Abbey Cameron. “Certainly, building costs and lumber prices have impacted their ability to get their projects done, and this couple wanted to help.”

The donors, who wish to remain anonymous, worked with 3RCF to make the $100,000 donation to make sure Habitat’s builds, like the one stay on track.

“Lumber for us used to be about $7,800 per home. It’s now closer to $20,000 per home,” TCP Habitat Executive Director Jet Richardson explained. “That’s a cost that’s very difficult to keep affordability low for our homebuyers, so this is a wonderful, wonderful contribution. Thank you so much to the 3 Rivers Community Foundation and to the anonymous donors — whoever you are out there!”

Cameron says 3RCF wants to promote philanthropy by connecting donors with causes they care about. The foundation does this in several ways:

Pooling individual donations to create a larger impact

Creating an endowed fund to support perpetual gifts or scholarships

Facilitating anonymous or complex gifts

The foundation has an annual grant cycle, where nonprofits apply for grants, the 3RCF board evaluates and interviews applicants, and then the giving begins.

The application is available at www.3rcf.org under “Nonprofits.” The application deadline is Friday, September 17 at 5 p.m.

An estimated $160,000 will be available in the 2021 fund. Donations to the fund received by the end of September will be included. To support the fund, visit www.3rcf.org and click “Make a Donation.”

THURSDAY AFTERNOON HEADLINES

RELATED: Key parts of Biden’s plan to confront delta variant surge

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.