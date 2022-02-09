Another beautiful day in store across the Mid-Columbia! -Briana
Chilly to start, then nice and mild this afternoon.
Hello, sunrise! The weeks starts off on a beautiful note. With the extra cloud coverage Tuesday morning, the pinks and oranges showed up for a beautiful view across the Mid-Columbia.
Patchy morning fog and cold temperatures to start off the morning hours. Highs will be above average across the Mid-Columbia this afternoon, in the 40s and 50s.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.