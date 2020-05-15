Another COVID-19 death, 16 new cases in Tri-Cities

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Benton-Franklin Health District provided an update midday Friday on the coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,300 people.

BFHD reported 16 new cases Friday for a total of 1,312 COVID-19 cases in Benton and Franklin counties combined; 253 patients are hospitalized.

“We are also reporting one death which brings the total to 72,” the district wrote on Facebook.

BFHD said on its website that the person who died was a woman in her 70s with underlying causes.

Of the 1,312 cases, close to 80% of them lived at a nursing home, worked at a nursing home or another health-care facility, or worked at Tyson Fresh Meats in Wallula:

Long Term Care/Senior Living Total 301 Long Term Care/Senior Living Residents 183 Long Term Care/Senior Living Staff 118 Tyson Fresh Meats 251 Health Care Workers* 180

*Heath Care Workers may also be counted in Long Term Care/Senior Living Facility Staff. A Health Care Worker is anyone involved in direct patient care at a clinic, hospital, or long term care facility and/or those who are potentially exposed to bodily fluids as part of their job. (Source: Benton-Franklin Health District)

