Another escaped Yakima County Jail inmate captured, 4 more to go

YAKIMA, Wash. – Three days have passed since 14 inmates escaped the Yakima County Jail.

Eight were caught soon after the escape, but six ran for it and got away.

Now that number is down to four after Neftali Serrano was captured inside a house in Yakima Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, officials caught another inmate, Tyrone Mulvaney inside an apartment in downtown Yakima – all thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip.

Four escapees remain at large – including: 26-year-old Andrew Derrick Wolfley from Union Gap, 31-year-old Fernando Gustavo Casteneda-Sandoval from Yakima, 28-year-old Hugo Alejandro Amezcua-Hernandez from Yakima, and 27-year-old Miguel Angel Chavez-Amezcua from Moses Lake.

“It’s kind of across the board in terms of what crimes they’ve committed but how the Marshals Service looks at it, we treat pretty much all fugitives with the same kind of posture. They’re all dangerous, especially those that are willing to smash a door and climb a fence,” said Gavin Duffy with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is asking for your help to catch the remaining inmates. They are offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made to their hotline at 1-866-865-TIPS, to Yakima County Crime Stoppers or to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.