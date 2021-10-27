KENNEWICK, Wash. — Sections of the Northwest including Eastern Washington and Oregon will experience gusty winds and light rainfall at times over the next several days. Conditions should be calm by the time we reach Halloween. In the meanwhile, let’s look ahead to the very active finish to the week.

Another Pacific 'atmospheric hose of moisture' is bringing in wet wx. Heavy rain west of the Cascades, mt. snow, & just a small amount of rain for the Mid-Columbia. Expect high winds today, showers tonight-Fri. 70s even make a comeback Thurs! Dry by Halloween weekend.🎃@KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/Vq8tJCQyiz — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) October 27, 2021

The next big system will ride over the Pacific as an Atmospheric River. A moist warm front is on the way first, mainly across the northern half of Washington. Rain amounts will be heavier to the west of the Cascades, with some of the much-needed rain spilling over to Eastern WA/OR. With high winds, some areas could see power outages as well.

By Thursday afternoon, highs will be about 5-10 degrees above average:

Showers overnight turn to steady rain Thursday morning. Here’s a look at the expected rain totals across the Northwest by 5 p.m. today (Wednesday):

Now look at the totals Thursday at 5 p.m.:

A lot of this will be falling as rain in the mountains during the warmer part of the forecast with snow levels climbing above 5,000-6,000 feet through Thursday. Mountain pass snow may become more likely Friday as temperatures drop and the moisture continues. Rain totals will be impressive to the west, with two to three inches for the coast.

With so much rain falling so quickly, rivers will start to rise and run fast. The National Weather Service issued dozens of flood watches and advisories tonight through Thursday for the northern/some western portions of Washington.

A cold front is expected to arrive Friday. This system will maintain breezy winds and scattered showers across the Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley.

And there is nothing “spooky” about the upcoming Halloween weekend forecast. Models are signaling a drier and warmer trend for the Halloween weekend into the start of next week. Highs will run slightly cooler with plenty of blues skies! Make sure to bundle up for trick-or-treating Sunday night.

